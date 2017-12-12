Hamilton MP Bob Bratina used the occasion of a memorial vigil for shooting victim Yosif Al-Hasnawi to suggest that politicians and police have allowed the city to become less safe in the three years since he was mayor.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger called the comments and their timing "totally outrageous" and "inappropriate."

At the vigil attended by hundreds, Bratina, MP for Hamilton East-Stoney Creek, talked about the recent rise in gun violence and suggested the city's ratio of officers-to-people, and its per capita spending on police, should be increased.

Shootings in Hamilton have risen in recent years, from seven in 2014, to 14 in 2015, to 22 last year and to 40 so far this year.

"Would this be happening if there were more police officers visibly patrolling our neighbourhoods?" Bratina said Saturday night at the city hall memorial for 19-year-old Al-Hasnawi, whom police have called a "Good Samaritan" shot and killed after trying to help someone he didn't know.

Firas Al Najim, human rights activist and Yosif Al-Hasnawi's younger brother, Ahmed Al-Hasnawi hold a photo of Yosif Al-Hasnawi at Saturday's memorial at Hamilton city hall. (Laura Clementson/CBC)

"If there is anything positive that can come from the loss of this beautiful life perhaps it should be a safer city where officers are more visible to make these criminals think twice before they even brandish those weapons," he said.

'Wrong at every level imaginable'

Eisenberger blasted his mayoral predecessor over the comments.

"Totally outrageous inappropriate comments during the solemn memorial for this brave young man and his family," he said on Twitter. "Wrong at every level imaginable as well as inaccurate self-aggrandizing nonsense."

Mayor Fred Eisenberger, Bratina's successor, called Bratina's comments "totally outrageous” and “inappropriate.” (Samantha Craggs/CBC)

In an email sent late Saturday night to CBC News, Bratina added more criticism.

"The city is seriously under-policed and the deployment of officers under the 'ACTION' program has diminished following the departure of former Chief De Caire," he said.

In another email to CBC News on Monday, he suggested city council actions since he left amounted to "the hounding out of office of the previous chief."

The Hamilton Police Service overall budget for 2017 is up nearly 9 per cent over its 2014 levels and has risen every year since Bratina left office.

The ACTION unit is known for its high-visibility yellow jackets and flexibility to patrol the core and canvass neighbourhoods after major incidents like homicides and shootings.

Under De Caire, staffing for that unit dropped from 40 officers to 32 officers between 2013 and 2014, the last year that Bratina was mayor. There were 30 officers in the ACTION team in 2016, the first year that Eric Girt was promoted to chief.

Hundreds of people gathered Saturday night to pay their respects for Yosif Al-Hasnawi. People found space to sit and stand outside of Hamilton council chambers, which was filled with people. (Laura Clementson/CBC)

'To say there's been an aberration is inaccurate'

On Tuesday, Girt said he doesn't tie the increase in gun violence to officer staffing levels.

"To factor it to one particular item, I believe, is inaccurate," he said. "There's multiple effects that we're looking at, whether it's distribution/sale of drugs, the availability of handguns."

Hamilton Police Service statistics show a dramatic increase in the number of shooting incidents in the city in recent years. (Hamilton Police Service)

Girt also denied the assertion that he has diminished ACTION's potency. He said when he was deputy chief, he and his predecessor De Caire discussed how to keep ACTION relevant to the safety needs of the whole city, in light of direction from the police oversight board.

Now, the ACTION team is sent on assignments like patrolling Hamilton's outdoor rail trails, where there were multiple sexual assaults by strangers earlier this year.

Hamilton Police Chief Eric Girt, and board chair Lloyd Ferguson, praised detectives' quick work to track down and arrest suspects in Al-Hasnawi's shooting death. (Kelly Bennett/CBC)

"To say there's been an aberration is inaccurate," he said. "We have redeployed in other areas beyond the central core. … It's the total city and it's contextual to whatever the crime is, and the risk to the population."

The chief is proposing adding nine new staff positions, some sworn, some civilian in a budget coming before the police oversight board this Thursday. He said it would be "premature" to talk about his rationale for that before presenting it to the board.

'I don't believe our streets are less safe'

The chair of that board, Coun. Lloyd Ferguson, said he also didn't find Bratina's comments appropriate.

"I don't believe our streets are less safe," Ferguson said.

Yosif Al-Hasnawi's father, Majed Al-Hasnawi thanked the audience for attending his son's memorial. (Laura Clementson/CBC)

He highlighted the quick work police made of tracking and arresting two suspects in Al-Hasnawi's death.

"I believe that's exceptional," he said. "I don't accept the fact that our officers aren't doing the job."

Ferguson agreed with Bratina that Hamilton's ratio of officers to population is lower than other cities, but added "it's always a balance" in trying to land on budgets that are responsible.

But he questioned the premise of tying the officer numbers to Al-Hasnawi's death.

"I'm not sure if we had more officers on the street if it would've helped that young man," he said. "That was a random thing."

kelly.bennett@cbc.ca