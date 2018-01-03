After a search at the Queenston-Lewiston Bridge, border officers discovered nearly 50 kilograms of suspected cocaine in a tractor trailer belonging to a 54-year-old Toronto man.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the RCMP announced the Nov. 19 discovery Wednesday.

The RCMP say the man was hauling a load of plastic resin pellets when he arrived at the Queenston-Lewiston Bridge in Niagara-on-the-Lake in Ontario.

A border officer directed the driver and his tractor trailer to an examination area for a secondary search.

During the inspection, officers along with a detector dog team found 50 packages of suspected cocaine.

The RCMP say the drugs were concealed inside several cardboard boxes containing plastic resin pellets.

The CBSA seized the drugs and arrested the 54-year-old. He and the evidence were turned over to the RCMP.

After further investigation, the RCMP charged the Toronto man with importation of a controlled substance and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

"The RCMP is committed to protecting Canadian communities against the threat of illegal drugs. This investigation is another example of the effective partnership that exists between the RCMP and the CBSA, which has resulted in the removal of harmful, illegal drugs from our communities," said inspector Ann Koenig of the Hamilton Niagara Regional RCMP detachment.

The next court date is Jan. 11 at the Ontario Court of Justice in St. Catharines, Ont.

From Jan.1 2017 to Dec. 1 of last year, over 123 kilograms of cocaine were seized at the CBSA ports of entry in the southern Ontario region.