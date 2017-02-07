Two people are dead after a fiery single-vehicle crash near the Skyway Bridge in Burlington, the Ontario Provincial Police said.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that a vehicle was engulfed in flames after the crash on Eastport Drive, underneath the Skyway and QEW, early Tuesday morning.

"The vehicle rolled over, hit the guardrail, was consumed by fire. We have two victims inside the vehicle, both are deceased," Schmidt said.

Police said drivers should expect that section of Eastport Drive to be closed for several hours for the investigation.