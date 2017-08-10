The provincial body that investigates police shootings has cleared a Hamilton officer of criminal wrongdoing in last September's fatal shooting of Anthony Divers, a 36-year-old Hamilton man.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit released the decision on Thursday evening, shortly after meeting with Divers' three siblings.

Tony Divers was 36 when he was killed by police last fall. (Facebook)

The decision comes more than 10 months after Divers was shot and killed on a busy downtown street, right by Hamilton GO Centre. The revitalized James St. S. is home to busy restaurants and shops, and one of the city's first downtown condo projects.

Divers' death and the secrecy around the circumstances, though common after police-involved shootings, ignited criticism and suspicion from Divers' family.

The night Divers died

Divers was struggling with mental health issues when he was fatally shot by police, his family said.

He also had a history with police and the justice system, a long list of charges going back to the late 1990s, including a conviction for manslaughter and previously resisting arrest.

He never wanted to go back to jail, Alexander said.

Divers died several blocks away from an assault that cops were called about.

The three siblings of a man who was shot by police, from left Leslie-Ann Wilson, Edward Divers and Yvonne Alexander, say they were frustrated by how long it took to hear whether the officer will be charged. (Kelly Bennett/CBC)

Police dispatched officers to a club at 41 Catharine Street North to interview a woman who said she had been assaulted. That woman was Madeleine Divers, and she and Divers were married but forbidden from contacting each other.

The SIU said last fall that when the police got a call about the assault, there were reports the man who hit the woman had a gun.

Neither police nor the SIU said originally where those "reports" originated.

For months, Divers' siblings have said they didn't think their brother was armed. And an eyewitness who was walking north on James St. said he saw the shooting. He told CBC News he didn't see the man carrying a gun.

"He didn't look very afraid of the cop; he wasn't being cooperative, but he didn't look like he was any particular threat," the eyewitness, Joe Towers, said. "It just didn't seem like he wanted to be arrested."

Photos of the scene show Diver being tended to just south of the underpass on James Street, near where buses turn into the GO Centre.

More to come