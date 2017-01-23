Devin Scullion's optimistic outlook on life, while living with a rare genetic condition, left a lasting impression on those he encountered in his short life.

The Hamilton man, who had the rare rapid aging disorder progeria, died at the age of 20.

Doctors did not think Scullion would live past 13. He did, and then some.

And he was not fazed by the odds against him.

In an interview with CBC News shortly after his 18th birthday, Scullion put it simply: "I just don't think about all of that."

By all accounts, he was like any other young man.

He loved aviation and his mother, Jamie Madley, surprised him with a day of flying for that big birthday.

He graduated from high school, a milestone his mother said she hadn't emotionally prepared for. But he did and set his sights on a co-op placement.

He was an avid sports fan, and loved his hometown Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who wholeheartedly embraced him back.

In numerous condolences online, his sense of humour and hearty laugh stand out.

But his resilience is what struck most.

