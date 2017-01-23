Devin Scullion, a Hamilton man with a rare genetic disorder that causes rapid aging, has died at age 20.

Scullion's mother, Jamie Madley, posted an emotional tribute on social media to her son, who died Sunday night.

"Forever in my heart. Tomorrow will not be the same without you, thank you for allowing me to be your mother," Madley wrote. "I love you so much RIP my beautiful baby boy xoxo ❤ Lord please give me the strength to get thru this."

Madley told CBC News she was not yet ready for an interview about her son's death.

Two days ago, she wrote in an Instagram post, "When he doesn't feel good, I don't feel good."

There were few things Scullion liked more than playing video games. 'I'm just an average teenager,' he said in an interview just after his 18th birthday. 'I like to play games. That's me.' (Adam Carter/CBC)

In many ways, Scullion had beaten insurmountable odds each year he made it past his 13th birthday.

Only about 200 children in the world have the disorder, called progeria (also known as Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome, or HGPS).

Most individuals with progeria don't live past their early teens, but Scullion maintained an incredibly upbeat outlook. He was a massive fan of the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats and an aviation buff.

Progeria causes decreased muscle and bone density, and makes children prone to heart attack and stroke, the primary causes of death.

In recent years, Scullion had dodged a massive heart attack, as well as two strokes just days apart.

We are devastated to hear about the passing of one of the bravest members in the TigerTown community. RIP Devin. pic.twitter.com/zrnQW2mggA — @Ticats

In a previous interview, Madley told CBC News she first noticed a difference in her son in August 1996, when he was born two months prematurely and weighed more than four pounds. He also looked different from other babies in the nursery.

In some respects, he advanced quickly. He gained weight like an ordinary baby. When he was four months old, he could hold on to her fingers and walk. Not long after, he was diagnosed with progeria.

During an interview shortly after his 18th birthday, Scullion told CBC News that even in the face of insurmountable odds, he chose not to focus on his own mortality.

"I just don't think about all of that," he said.