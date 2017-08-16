Expect a mainly sunny day today in Hamilton with a high of 26 C.
Mainly sunny Wednesday: DayStarter weather
Expect a high of 26 C
CBC News Posted: Aug 16, 2017 7:06 AM ET Last Updated: Aug 16, 2017 7:06 AM ET
Weather
Thursday
Chance of showers
24°C
Friday
Chance of showers
26°C
Saturday
Chance of showers
25°C
Sunday
Sunny
28°C
Monday
Sunny
28°C
