There's a chance of showers Monday with a high of 8 C.
Chance of showers Monday: DayStarter weather
Expect a high of 8 C
CBC News Posted: Oct 30, 2017 7:02 AM ET Last Updated: Oct 30, 2017 7:02 AM ET
Weather
Tuesday
A mix of sun and cloud
7°C
Wednesday
A mix of sun and cloud
5°C
Thursday
Chance of showers
13°C
Friday
Chance of showers
11°C
Saturday
A mix of sun and cloud
8°C
