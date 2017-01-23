A Brantford man who violently raped a 14-year-old schoolgirl in the late 1990s has escaped from a Kingston correctional facility, police warn.

David Maracle, 51, ran off from the Henry Trail Correctional Facility Sunday evening, police say.

Maracle is a convicted rapist, who was jailed after sexually assaulting a woman in 1987, as well as two separate assaults on a Brantford teen in 1997.

He was declared a long-term offender in Hamilton Superior Court in 2009.

Maracle is described as a First Nations man, five feet, ten inches tall, about 200 pounds and with short, dark hair.

He was last seen wearing green and grey cargo pants, a white t-shirt, and a dark jacket and sweater.

"Kingston Police and OPP are making a combined effort to locate Maracle, but in the meantime are asking that members of the public remain vigilant," Kingston police said in a media alert.

"If you observe anyone who matches the above description and/or appears to be suspicious, please call 911."