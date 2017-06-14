Daredevil trapeze-artist Erendira Wallenda says she'll be tethered to a helicopter Thursday as it flies over Niagara Falls hanging on only by her toes and teeth.

Wallenda discussed her plans for the stunt during a news conference Wednesday morning on the American side of the Falls.

"As long as there's no lightning I'll perform" Wallenda said. "I always try to go out and practice in the worst weather possible."

Wallenda's stunt is planned for Thursday, the fifth anniversary of her husband Nik's televised tightrope walk from the New York side of Niagara Falls into Canada.

Wallenda says she plans to hold on by her teeth and her toes while on a Hula Hoop-type device suspended from the helicopter as it flies above the Falls.

"She's a ballerina in the air" Nik Wallenda said. "She'll perform a series of tricks... we expect it to last five to seven minutes."

Wallenda will take off from the parking garage of the Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Five members of the famed Wallenda circus troupe fell from a high-wire in Sarasota, Fla., in February while practising an eight-person pyramid. Everyone survived.