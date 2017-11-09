Olivia Hall-Davis, 16, is wanted for murder in connection to the death of a 33-year-old Mississauga man who was killed in April. She breached bail conditions in October, police say. (Hamilton police)

Hamilton police have taken the rare step of releasing the name and photo of a minor. Olivia Hall-Davis, 16, is believed to be dangerous, police say, and is wanted for murder.

Hamilton police received permission from a judge to release the identity of Hall-Davis as, police said in a press release, "there is reason to believe she is dangerous to others and publication of the information is necessary to assist the police in apprehending her."

Hall-Davis is wanted for second-degree murder in the death of Mississauga man Hayder Qasim-Rushdi, 33, who, police said in May, staggered into a Stoney Creek Mountain gas station on April 28 covered in blood. Two days later he died in hospital.

Police said then that they believed a trio of teen sex workers were trying to rob the man when things "escalated."

As a result of their investigation, police say, three people, including Hall-Davis, were arrested and charged with murder.

Police say, in September, Hall-Davis was released on bail conditions that she violated on Oct. 25.

Police believe Hall-Davis is somewhere in Toronto. They ask anyone with information to contact Toronto Police Service, 12 Division, at 416-808-1200 or the Hamilton Police Service at 905-546-4925 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.