Hamilton police have taken the rare step of releasing the name and photo of a minor. Olivia Hall-Davis, 16, is believed to be dangerous, police say, and is wanted for murder.
Hamilton police received permission from a judge to release the identity of Hall-Davis as, police said in a press release, "there is reason to believe she is dangerous to others and publication of the information is necessary to assist the police in apprehending her."
Hall-Davis is wanted for second-degree murder in the death of Mississauga man Hayder Qasim-Rushdi, 33, who, police said in May, staggered into a Stoney Creek Mountain gas station on April 28 covered in blood. Two days later he died in hospital.
Police said then that they believed a trio of teen sex workers were trying to rob the man when things "escalated."
As a result of their investigation, police say, three people, including Hall-Davis, were arrested and charged with murder.
Police say, in September, Hall-Davis was released on bail conditions that she violated on Oct. 25.
Police believe Hall-Davis is somewhere in Toronto. They ask anyone with information to contact Toronto Police Service, 12 Division, at 416-808-1200 or the Hamilton Police Service at 905-546-4925 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.