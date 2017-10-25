A Hamilton man was taken to hospital last night after shooting himself in the leg in with a crossbow — but investigators say he wouldn't own up to it.

Police say that just after 10 p.m., they got a call from a man saying he had been shot in the leg with an arrow.

Officers rushed to the scene at Main Street East and Houghton Avenue North near Kenilworth, but found the man to be "uncooperative," Const. Jerome Stewart said in an email.

After investigating, the officers said they were "confident" that the man had actually managed to shoot himself.

"We determined he was the author of his own misfortune," Stewart said.

A 49-year-old Hamilton man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Stewart could not say if alcohol was a factor.