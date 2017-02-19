Police are expected to search on Sunday for the body of a 68-year-old man who fell through the ice while ice fishing Saturday at the Waterford North Conservation Area.

Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police said its underwater search and recovery unit is expected to be at the scene, which is south of Brantford, Ont.

On Saturday around 5 p.m., the OPP said its officers and fire and paramedics crews were called to the conservation area. Two people were reported as having fallen through the ice.

Bystanders pull boy from water

Police learned that a 68-year-old man from Hamilton and a 9-year-old boy from Burlington had been on the ice about 25 metres from shore.

The man fell through the ice while ice fishing in about 15 feet of water. The boy was skating around the pond and tried to save the man after he fell through.

Bystanders came to help, and someone pulled the boy out of the water, police said.

But it didn't go as well for the man.

"Several attempts were made to remove the adult male, however, those attempts were unsuccessful," a news release from the OPP said Sunday.

Rescuers try to save a 68-year-old man who fell through the ice at a Norfolk County pond Saturday. (Ontario Provincial Police)

Rescue crews tried to find the man but "the search for the male had to be suspended due to safety issues," police said.

Police have closed the entrance to the Waterford North Conservation Area and access to the pond.