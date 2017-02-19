Police have recovered the body of a 68-year-old man who fell through the ice while ice fishing Saturday at the Waterford North Conservation Area.

Underwater search and recovery crews got to the scene, south of Brantford, Ont., around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. They found the man's body about 45 minutes later, said Ontario Provincial Police Const. Ed Sanchuk.

The man, Jani Daliyanazlou, was pronounced dead on the shore.

On Saturday around 5 p.m., the OPP said its officers and fire and paramedics crews were called to the conservation area. Two people were reported as having fallen through the ice.

Bystanders pull boy from water

Police learned that a 68-year-old man from Hamilton and a 9-year-old boy from Burlington had been on the ice about 25 metres from shore.

The man fell through the ice while ice fishing in about 15 feet of water. The boy was skating around the pond and tried to save the man after he fell through.

Bystanders came to help, and someone pulled the boy out of the water, police said.

But it didn't go as well for the man.

"Several attempts were made to remove the adult male, however, those attempts were unsuccessful," a news release from the OPP said Sunday.

Sanchuk said the man was believed to be the boy's uncle.

Rescuers tried Saturday to save a 68-year-old man who fell through the ice while ice fishing in Norfolk County. The search had to be suspended due to safety concerns, the OPP said. (Ontario Provincial Police)

Sanchuk said Norfolk County fire crews were out Saturday in wetsuits and with 15-foot poles trying to rescue the man. They were out working until 9 p.m., but then "the search for the male had to be suspended due to safety issues," police said.

Sanchuk thanked members of the public who rescued the boy.

"Their courageous actions resulted in saving the life of this young boy," he said.

Police closed the entrance to the Waterford North Conservation Area and access to the pond during the investigation.