Crews are still battling a four-alarm fire at a metal recycling plant in Brantford that's been burning since early Friday afternoon.

Firefighters from the Brantford Fire Department were called to the scene in the Alexander Graham Bell Parkway and Wayne Gretzky Parkway area just before 2:30 p.m.

The flames are under control and no one is believed to be injured, platoon chief Herb Vandermade said, but the fire is expected to continue burning for several hours.

The Ministry of Environment has been called in to monitor air quality.

