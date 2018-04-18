Ruthowsky's defence slings mud at drug dealer as cop corruption trial closes

Craig Ruthowsky's lawyer wants the jury at the Hamilton police officer's corruption trial to believe that the drug dealer who testified against his client was a manipulative liar, who twisted the truth to get what he wanted.

After five weeks of testimony and dozens of witnesses, defence lawyer Greg Lafontaine gave his closing address to the jury Wednesday, as Ruthowsky's trial comes to a close.

Ruthowsky, 44, is accused of selling police secrets and protection for $20,000 monthly payments from a cadre of drug dealers.

The 17-year-veteran of Hamilton police has pleaded not guilty in Superior Court in Toronto to charges of bribery, attempting to obstruct justice, trafficking cocaine, criminal breach of trust, and conspiring to traffic marijuana.

The evidence against Craig Ruthowsky depends almost entirely on the word of three career criminals. - Greg Lafontaine , defence lawyer

Lafontaine addressed the jury for the final time, imploring them not to believe any evidence from the Crown's key witness — the drug dealer who testified that he was the one who brokered the deal with Ruthowsky.

The dealer can't be named because of a publication ban.

"Let him live in his fantasy land with his fellow criminals," Lafontaine said.

"Don't convict my client on the basis of evidence that is motivated by his own selfish interests, that has nothing to do with the truth."

He said, she said

Each day, a contingent of Ruthowsky's family and friends have sat in court watching the proceedings, including his wife, who is also a Hamilton police officer. On Wednesday, their numbers swelled, as the closing addresses mark the end of the trial.

Essentially, the jury's decision boils down to a "he said, she said" situation. Three different former drug dealers with lengthy criminal pasts have alleged that Ruthowsky was a cop on the take, who let them roam free and sell drugs in Hamilton.

Ruthowsky, by contrast, has testified that the dealers were feeding him information as informants, while he strung them along with minor assistance in the form of "perceived benefit."

The Crown alleges Ruthowsky was helping the criminals he was supposed to be prosecuting, in exchange for cash. (Adam Carter/CBC)

"The evidence against Craig Ruthowsky depends almost entirely on the word of three career criminals," Lafontaine said, adding that the dealer made up these allegations to save his own skin after he was arrested as part of Toronto police's massive guns and gangs investigation dubbed "Project Pharaoh."

Lafontaine also addressed the thousands of dollars in "unexplained income" that court has heard was sitting in Ruthowsky's bank accounts. He said part of the problem was the Crown's forensic accounting expert didn't have all the records she needed to do a complete job.

"It's not damning evidence of guilt," he said. "This is she didn't have enough records."

"There's no unexplained, serious, nefarious income, at all."

Touching on unexplained income

Lafontaine also said some of the unexplained income came from Ruthowsky "working hard on the side" on his pool business, trying to help his family get ahead.

The problem, he told the jury, is that he did a lot of cash deals, and didn't claim some of them on his taxes.

"He didn't report it to the government. He should have, but he didn't," Lafontaine said. "Now it's put him in a difficult spot."

The Crown will give its closing address to the jury Wednesday afternoon.

The judge will then give his charge to the jury on Monday, after which, they will be sent out to deliberate on a verdict.

adam.carter@cbc.ca