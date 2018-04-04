Ruthowsky begins testifying in his own defence at cop corruption trial

After the Crown spent weeks mounting a case against him, suspended Hamilton cop Craig Ruthowsky began testifying in his own defence at the corruption trial into his conduct inside a Toronto courtroom today.

In his opening statement, Ruthowsky's lawyer, Greg Lafontaine, said his client "put his heart into his job" and worked hard — and in doing so, "on occasion may not have been completely in line with [police] policy."

"He is not somebody who was a friend of organized crime," Lafontaine said. "Craig Ruthowsky was a hard worker who was trying to do the right thing."

The veteran Hamilton cop is accused of selling police secrets and protection for $20,000 monthly payments from a cadre of drug dealers.

Ruthowsky, 44, has pleaded not guilty in Superior Court in Toronto to charges of bribery, attempting to obstruct justice, trafficking cocaine, criminal breach of trust, and conspiring to traffic marijuana.

He was caught on police wiretaps as part of a widespread Toronto police guns and gangs investigation dubbed "Project Pharaoh."

Ruthowsky began testifying late Wednesday morning, telling the jury about his past growing up in Peterborough, Ont., and his dreams of being a police officer, after watching his grandfather in uniform for Peterborough police.

"My true dream was to become a police officer," Ruthowsky said.

"I was a die hard, and I didn't care where I worked."

His testimony continues Wednesday afternoon.

