Jury finds Hamilton cop Ruthowsky guilty of corruption charges

The jury in the trial of Hamilton cop Craig Ruthowsky has found him guilty on corruption charges.

The jury came back Wednesday afternoon with guilty verdicts on counts of bribery, obstruction of justice, breach of trust and cocaine trafficking.

The jury also found Ruthowsky not guilty on a charge of conspiracy to traffic marijuana. They had been deliberating on a verdict since Monday evening.

As the verdicts were read aloud, one member of Ruthowsky's family stormed out of the courtroom, crying.

Ruthowsky himself stood silent next to his lawyers, with his hands shaking behind his back.

After the judge left the courtroom, Ruthowsky walked over to his wife and other members of his family and simply said "it's okay," quietly. Some cried softly in the courtroom after the verdict was read. Others just shook their heads.

The verdict marks an end to the lengthy and intricate trial, which stretched into its seventh week during jury deliberations. Proceedings began in Superior Court in Toronto on March 12.

The jury heard from a steady stream of police officers from jurisdictions like Hamilton and Toronto, who testified about police practices and procedures, as well as their interactions with Ruthowsky. They shed light on the secretive world of confidential police informants — testifying about criminals snitching on their friends, payoffs for information, and undercover cocaine stings gone bad.

The crux of the trial came down to two main witnesses — Ruthowsky himself, who elected to testify, and the Crown's key witness. He can't be named because of a publication ban.

He was a drug dealer who alleged that he and a crew of fellow dealers were paying Ruthowsky $20,000 monthly payments over a ten-month period back in 2011 and 2012, in exchange for protection and tips on police investigations. He, and the other dealers who testified, gave the court an inside look at dealing cocaine and the perils that came with it.

Defence lawyer Greg Lafontaine questions his client, Craig Ruthowsky. Justice Robert Clark and Assistant Crown attorney John Pollard look on. (Pam Davies/CBC)

Essentially, the jury's decision boiled down to a "he said, she said" situation. The dealers, who all had lengthy criminal pasts, testified that Ruthowsky was a cop on the take who let them roam free and sell drugs in Hamilton.

Ruthowsky, by contrast, testified that the dealers were feeding him information as informants, while he strung them along with minor assistance in the form of something he called "perceived benefit."​

In his closing submissions, Ruthowsky's defence lawyer Greg Lafontaine implored the jury to believe that the dealer who testified against his client was a manipulative liar, who twisted the truth to get what he wanted.

In the Crown's closing, however, attorney John Pollard told the jury that the dealer was a "compelling, truthful witness," whose testimony "holds up surprisingly well to close scrutiny."

Ruthowsky was arrested after being caught on police wiretaps as part of a massive Toronto police guns and gangs investigation called "Project Pharaoh."

In this police wiretap, Hamilton police officer Craig Ruthowsky is heard giving advice to a drug dealer. 0:35

During the trial, court heard panicked intercepted calls from drug dealers who were worried about a shipment of cocaine that police had taken after breaking into a drug runner's car.

They also heard Ruthowsky's call, in which the dealer asks him for advice about what could have happened.

More to come.

adam.carter@cbc.ca