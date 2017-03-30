Three people are dead and four others are in hospital following a crash on Wednesday night on a rural road near Caledonia, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police said a passenger van carrying eight people and a car collided shortly after 9 p.m. on Highway 6. They said it was one of the worst crashes they've seen in the area.

The van was one of two vehicles on their way back from a laser tag outing in Hamilton, said Chief Stacey Laforme from the Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation.

"Sadly, two young people lost their lives," said OPP Const. Rodney LeClair. "A 12-year old girl and a 14-year-old girl."

The lone person in the car, a 21-year-old man, died in the crash along with the two girls from the van.

A 27-year-old man driving the van and six other young people from that vehicle were taken to hospitals in Hagersville and Hamilton with serious injuries.

Tire tracks in the mud show where a Mississaugas of the New Credit van carrying seven people on their way back from a trip went off Highway 6 on Wednesday night. (Linda Ward/CBC)

Police said no names would be released until relatives were notified and said it was too early to speculate on the cause of the collision.

"We are in the early stages of the investigation and we are trying to piece together the puzzle of exactly what happened here," said OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk. "We have more questions than answers."

Laforme said "the whole nation" is affected by the loss, not just the individual families.

"When we lose children, people always think of your children, my children, her children, his children — but they are all our children and that includes you guys (reporters)."

The van was owned by Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation and was carrying a group back from a trip. A statement from the First Nation said Lloyd S. King Elementary School is closed Thursday.

The community centre is open with victim assistance.

"We have invited counselors in. We have some of the elders doing smudging," Laforme said.

The driver of the other car was from Six Nations.

Highway 6, which was closed between 4th Line and 5th Line, has been reopened since the crash, the OPP said in a tweet.

CLEARED Road Closure: #Hwy6 between 4th Line and 5th Line #Caledonia - Hwy is now OPEN ^jp — @OPP_COMM_WR

Sanchuk said the accident happened between 4th Line and 5th Line south of Caledonia.

He said one vehicle was travelling southbound on Highway 6, and the other was travelling northbound, when they collided.

One of the vehicles rolled over after the crash.

"It's very traumatic, obviously, to see — this is a very traumatic collision that took place here tonight," Sanchuk said. "It's difficult to tell loved ones that their family members are deceased. Especially when you have a 12 and a 14-year-old female."

According to Ornge Air Ambulance, as many as six people under the age of 18 were involved in the crash.

The ambulance service said it received a call at 9:40 p.m. Paramedics were waiting at a hospital in nearby Hagersville, Ont., to transport a patient to a trauma centre.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area Wednesday night.