The listing calls it a "charming brick bungalow on [a] quiet street close to schools and parks" that has been "gently lived in" and "meticulously maintained."

What it neglects to mention is the home is a veritable shrine to clowns.

Everywhere you look in photos shot from inside 222 Chatham St. in Brantford, Ont., they're there — from dolls, to miniatures, to porcelain statues and paintings. It was recently listed on the market for $239,900.

The single family, two-bedroom, one-bathroom home has a detached cedar garage and a shed with lots of parking and a well-kept lawn. It also boasts Ronald McDonald's smiling grin in multiple places.

Coulrophobia (or fear of clowns) might not be classified as an official disorder by the World Health Organization, but those terrified by Stephen King's It probably won't want to step inside, all the same.

Realtor Kyle Jansink plays up the home's eccentricities in a tongue in cheek video on his online listing page.

"You know a friend of mine was a clown. He performed on stilts. I always did look up to him," he says with a smirk. "But we are not clowning around about the price."

CBC News has reached out to Jansink in an effort to speak with the owners, but has yet to hear back.

It's not clear what circumstances led to the home being sold, but in the listing, he says the home has had the same owner for over 30 years.

In a time when many homes are professionally staged before selling, this owner has clearly decided to let his or her own personality shine through.

Now it could be yours, for just under $240,000. No word yet on if it comes packaged with any memorabilia.

