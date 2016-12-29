Guy Bantleman, whose brother Neil has been in an Indonesian prison for more than two years, says being without Neil for the holidays has become a bizarre status quo for their family.

'It's almost become part of our daily lives, unfortunately.' - Guy Bantleman

The two brothers didn't always spend Christmas together. In recent years, Neil and his wife Tracy had been living and working abroad. But he was always on the other end of the phone.

Now that Bantleman is imprisoned on a sexual assault charge, at the beginning of an 11-year-sentence, after a legal process even the Canadian government calls "an injustice," Neil's absence is taking on a surreal normality.

"There were times in past years when he'd just be on the other end of the phone anyway," said Guy. That combined with how long Neil's already been in prison means that "it's almost become part of our daily lives, unfortunately."

Neil Bantleman was originally incarcerated in July 2014, along with his Indonesian teaching assistant Ferdinand Tijong. Both were charged with the sexual assault of young students.

Bantleman, from Burlington, Ont. also taught in Calgary. He has fervently maintained their innocence. In April 2015, he was convicted, but the conviction was overturned months later. A the fifth estate investigation shows the evidence used to convict him was questionable.

"It's surreal," said Guy, who said he and Neil have spoken several times over the holidays.

Guy Bantleman said weekly vigils are held on the campus where Neil worked. These lanterns are arranged at the campus's Dragon Fountain. (Guy Bantleman)

His new norm

And what about Neil? How does he cope with being incarcerated on the other side of the world?

'He has his yoga and his meditation. Yoga he did before, but meditation is something new.' - Guy Bantleman

"It's a tough time," Guy said, but "I think it's a part of his norm too. That's what he's used to on a regular basis."

"He has his yoga and his meditation. Yoga he did before, but meditation is something new."

The holidays can be lonely for Neil, his brother said, "because a lot of people who are normally there to support him have left to go home or go on vacation."

"Tracy is off work now so she's more available. At the prison they had a nice service on Christmas day."

Neil at least seems to have adequately comfortable and safe living conditions, Guy said. "His cell has improved" over the first one he stayed in.

These are prayers addressed to Neil and his teaching associate Ferdinand "Ferdi" Tijong, who is also imprisoned. (Guy Bantleman)

The road forward

Guy said the Canadian government continues to be supportive and communicates with him regularly.

"They reach out to me proactively," Guy said. "That includes the local MP in Burlington, and MPs around the country. Also the people from Global Affairs, and right up to Stéphane Dion and Justin Trudeau."

But "they're in a tough spot. There's only so much they can do."

As for the case, "there are no real updates," Guy said. "We're on the fourth version of the judicial appeal. It takes a lot of time to put together what will persuade the Supreme Court to overturn their ruling."

