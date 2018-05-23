Boy, 3, dead after being found inside vehicle in Burlington, Halton police say

A toddler is dead after being found in a vehicle in Burlington, Halton Regional Police say.

Emergency crews were called to the Crossroads Centre, a faith-based television station on North Service Road, around 5:30 p.m. following reports of a boy who wasn't breathing.

Police and EMS attempted life-saving measures, but were not successful, according to Insp. Anthony Odoardi.

The boy, who police believe is three years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We are saddened by this. We're saddened by any situation in which a death occurs, let alone in which a young child dies," said Odoardi. "We offer the deepest condolences."

Police would not comment on whether the heat was a factor in the child's death. Environment Canada predicted a high of 28 C for Wednesday.

Odoardi said he did not know how long the child was in the vehicle. Police are speaking with all witnesses identified at the scene.

Police won’t comment on whether or not the heat was a factor. An autopsy is planned for tomorrow and they hope to know more then. <a href="https://t.co/jUa9k2GSPe">pic.twitter.com/jUa9k2GSPe</a> —@DanTaekema

Next of kin have been notified, according to Odoardi, who added the service is continuing to contact family members.

Police expect to know more after an autopsy Thursday to determine the cause of death.