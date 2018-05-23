Skip to Main Content
Boy, 3, dead after being found inside vehicle in Burlington, Halton police say

Notifications

Boy, 3, dead after being found inside vehicle in Burlington, Halton police say

Emergency crews were called to the Crossroads Centre, a faith-based television station on North Service Road, around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a boy who wasn't breathing.

Police would not comment on whether or not the weather was a factor

Dan Taekema · CBC News ·
A three-year-old boy has died after being found in a vehicle in Burlington, Halton police say. (David Ritchie/CBC)

A toddler is dead after being found in a vehicle in Burlington, Halton Regional Police say.

Emergency crews were called to the Crossroads Centre, a faith-based television station on North Service Road, around 5:30 p.m. following reports of a boy who wasn't breathing.

Police and EMS attempted life-saving measures, but were not successful, according to Insp. Anthony Odoardi.

The boy, who police believe is three years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police would not say whether or not they believe the weather was a factor. (Andrew Collins/CBC)

"We are saddened by this. We're saddened by any situation in which a death occurs, let alone in which a young child dies," said Odoardi. "We offer the deepest condolences."

Police would not comment on whether the heat was a factor in the child's death. Environment Canada predicted a high of 28 C for Wednesday.

Odoardi said he did not know how long the child was in the vehicle. Police are speaking with all witnesses identified at the scene.

Next of kin have been notified, according to Odoardi, who added the service is continuing to contact family members.

Police expect to know more after an autopsy Thursday to determine the cause of death.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us