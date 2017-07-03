Justin Timperio, a medical resident at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center who is originally from St. Catharines, Ont., was one of six people wounded Friday after a former employee entered the New York City facility and opened fire.

His father, Luciano Timperio, said he took a flight to see his son in hospital, and that Justin was in stable condition Sunday and expected to undergo surgery Monday after suffering several abdominal injuries.

'He's expected to make it. I think, I hope.' - Justin Timperio's father

"He's expected to make it. I think, I hope. I guess I shouldn't be saying that 'cause I'm not the doctor treating him, but he is stable," said Timperio, a dental surgeon in St. Catharines who is now back in Canada but plans to head back to New York to see his son.

Disgruntled ex-employee

Dr. Tracy Sin-Yee Tam, a family medicine doctor, was killed after Dr. Henry Bello, 45, used an AR-15 assault rifle in the attack on the 16th and 17th floors of the hospital, according to law enforcement officials.

Bello later shot himself and died after trying to set himself on fire.

Bello was allowed to resign from the hospital in 2015 amid sexual harassment allegations, according to two law enforcement officials. The officials didn't know the details of the allegations.

Medical resident in U.S.

Justin Timperio has been a medical resident for a year. He also completed his clinical medicine clerkship at the hospital.

"He didn't get in here, in Ontario, like a million other kids," said his father of his son's medical studies, which he completed at American University of the Caribbean. He had previously studied in St. Catharines at Brock University.

"It would have been nice to go to a Canadian medical school, but they're hard to get into and there aren't enough spots for the number of kids who want to get into those spots."

'I was devastated'

Timperio said he was told by one of his son's classmates that the medical resident had been wounded.

"What goes through a parent's mind when they're about to lose a child? I was devastated," said Timperio.

Timperio, Justin Timperio's mother and two others took a flight to New York City immediately.

Officials are gathered outside Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center after reports of a shooting, Friday, June 30, 2017, in New York. (Julio Cortez/Associated Press)

"We didn't know if he was going to make it at that time," said Timperio.

Luciano Timperio said that when he arrived at the hospital, his son was intubated and heavily sedated, and remained in that state Sunday.

John Babcock, a Global Affairs Canada spokesperson, told CBC News consular officials in New York that it had been confirmed that a Canadian was wounded.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with those affected by the shooting at the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital in New York," said Babcock.

"Global Affairs Canada is reaching out to the individual and the family of the affected Canadian and stands ready to provide consular assistance."