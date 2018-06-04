Congratulations, Hamilton. You're home to Ontario's worst road — again.

Burlington Street East once again topped CAA's annual list of the province's roughest roads.

The stretch that runs from James Street North to Nikola Tesla Boulevard has been rising in position each year since it first appeared on the automobile associations' dubious role of honour in 2009.

Hamilton's rockiest ride faced tough competition, beating out County Road 49 in Prince Edward County and Duckworth Street in Barrie to take the top spot.

Burlington Street East has appeared on CAA’s Top 10 list more than any other road in campaign history. (CNW Group/CAA South Central Ontario)

Its first-place finish this year means it's made the list more than any other street in the campaign's history.

"It's clear from the results of this year's CAA Worst Roads campaign, that there are several roads that continue to be an issue for the public despite appearing on the list many times," said Raymond Chan, government relations specialist, CAA South Central Ontario in a media release.

"There are also some roads that seem to be emerging as new challenges for road users, and so we will be encouraging decision-makers to look at these roads before issues become persistent."

Potholes primary reason for bad roads

Eglinton Avenue West was named the worst road in Toronto this year at number five, followed by Dufferin Street, Yonge Street, Eglinton Avenue East, and Steeles Avenue East.

CAA pointed out that both ends of Eglinton made the list, meaning "the entirety of this road is of concern – largely due to crumbling pavement and potholes." The association pointed to ongoing construction as the probable cause for the lousy conditions.

Burlington Street East was voted the fifth-worst road in Ontario in the Canadian Automobile Association annual list. 1:02

Steeles Avenue in Toronto is also back on the list after dropping off in 2009. Another of the usual suspects, it was named Ontario's worst road in 2003 and 2005-2009.

Thousands of roads nominated

More than 3,500 roads across Ontario were nominated this year, the highest number since the campaign was launched.

Three-quarters of votes were cast by drivers, nine per cent by cyclists and another nine per cent by pedestrians.

Potholes were named the primary reason a road was selected by 75 per cent of voters, while 14 per cent highlighted a lack of cycling infrastructure and another 10 per cent cited congestion.

Here's the full list of Ontario's Roads for 2018

Burlington Street East (Hamilton) County Road 49 (Prince Edward County) Duckworth Street (Barrie) Avondale Road (Belleville) Eglinton Avenue West (Toronto) Drummond Road (Niagara Falls) Dufferin Street (Toronto) McLeod Road (Niagara Falls) Pelham Road (St. Catharines) Lockhart Road (Innisfil)

Hamilton's worst roads: