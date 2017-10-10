A pair of massive and iconic weeping willow trees in Burlington that were decimated by rot will live on, with their clippings replanted across the city and their massive trunks repurposed for furniture.

The two trees stood near the gazebo at Spencer Smith Park on Lake Ontario for 70 years, but were cut down last summer, after arborists found "significant rotting and areas of decay" inside.

Now, the city is auctioning off 15 wood boards carved out of the massive trunks of those trees, so a lucky few people can use them to make furniture. There's been a ton of interest – 469 people applied to be one of those 15 granted the wood for their project. The city will announce the draw winners today.

'They'll just live on in a new way.' - Ward 2 Councillor Marianne Meed Ward

Ward 2 Councillor Marianne Meed Ward told CBC News that for decades, the willows were an integral part of the fabric of Burlington. She says many a marriage proposal happened there, with wedding photos to follow, and then kids and grandkids spotted playing under those same trees years later.

"They were just magnificent," she said. "I'm a tree hugger and a tree lover myself, so I can understand why people feel the way they do about these trees."

"They have a connection to one of our founding families."

Spreading roots since the 1950s

The trees originated from clippings transplanted in the 1950s by Spencer Smith, a local entrepreneur and longtime member of the Burlington Horticultural Society.

The city didn't want to chop them down with all that history involved, but the trees had hit the end of their lifespans, Meed Ward said. On average, weeping willows live for about 50 years. These trees had far outlived that, and it showed – some branches were now just an empty core, with an inch or two of wood on the outside connecting them to the tree, she said.

The trees, which were planted by Spencer Smith, have stood in the park for 70 years. (City of Burlington)

It was only a matter of time before a branch cracked off in a windstorm, or simply fell on its own, she said.

The city says it has kept 70 clippings of the willow trees for rooting and replanting, representing one for each year of the trees' lives.

Local companies Arborwood Tree Service Inc. and Exotic Woods then donated their time to prepare wood from the trees for use in woodworking. The companies planed, milled and then kiln-dried the wood from six large logs to make boards that could be formed into tables, chairs or other furniture.

Living on in a new way

The city says that due to the overwhelming interest in the wood, eligible applicants were confined to people who have a demonstrable skill in woodworking, or who have hired a skilled woodworker.

Some of the applications have been for public places like business foyers and community centres, Meed Ward said, while others are for personal use.

The city plans to reinstall one massive section of the trunk in the park as an art exhibit, with stories told about the tree through its rings.

Between the exhibit, the furniture and the saplings growing across the city, it will be like the trees are still there in some way, Meed Ward said.

"They'll just live on in a new way."