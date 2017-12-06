Firefighters are battling a multiple-alarm fire at a meat processing plant in Burlington, near the Queen Elizabeth Way and Appleby Line.

Fire crews were not able to go inside the Tender Choice Foods plant and are fighting from outside the building, according to the Burlington Fire Department.

Burlington fire dispatched just after 4 p.m to the plant at 4480 Paletta Court. By 6 p.m., it appeared that the building's roof had collapsed, according to freelance photojournalist David Ritchie, and it was fully engulfed in flames.

Both Hamilton and Oakville fire departments sent firefighters and equipment to assist the 14 Burlington fire apparatuses already on scene. Volunteer firefighters have also been called in to help.

Burlington Mayor Rick Goldring said everyone from the plant and the scene has been accounted for.

The @CityBurlington & @BurlingtonFire are grateful to @HamiltonFireDep @oakvillefire for their assistance. We ask that residents travel safely, as smoke is thick near the fire location. #BurlON — @RickGoldring

"We ask that residents travel safely, as smoke is thick near the fire location and traffic is heavy," said Carla Marshall, communications advisor for the City of Burlington, in an statement.

The Burlington Fire Department wants to send their gratitude to their neighbouring fire departments for helping to respond, she said.

Road closure

Police have closed Appleby Line between the QEW and Harvester Road.

Residents in the area of fire please ensure windows are closed ^ao — @HRPSBurl

They asked people nearby to close the windows of their homes.

ROAD RESTRICTION: #QEW Toronto bound off ramps to Appleby Line #BurlON: Closed due to a structure fire. #OPP and @HaltonPolice on scene. ^aw — @OPP_GTATraffic

Commuters and passersby have shared photos and video of the fire on social media.

Freelance videographer Andrew Collins captured heavy smoke and flames pouring from the building Wednesday afternoon: