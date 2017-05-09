The Halton District School Board may close a school that's been tailored to students with special needs — and one that was retrofitted 13 years ago to host vocational programs.

The board estimates it would have to spend another $12 million to revamp two other facilities to offer the same training.

Board director Stuart Miller recently recommended that Robert Bateman High School be closed in June 2019 following a review that began in December, citing declining enrolment. The other issue, however, is that more than half of the school's 800 students come from outside of its boundaries, Supt. Robert Eatough said.

Dozens of parents turned up Monday night to protest against the decision; schools have deep roots in their communities and closures inevitably spark debates that are both heated and emotional.

Robert Bateman upgraded in 2004

But, in this case, many of the parents also questioned the economics of the decision — why the board would retrofit two other schools when Robert Bateman underwent those same renovations in 2004.

That's when it took on an influx of vocational students as Lord Elgin and General Brock high schools closed. The school now hosts a culinary arts and hospitality program, an auto-body shop, a child-care centre, and a cosmetology program, all of which have special equipment and work space built at the school.

It's also home to students with significant physical challenges. It has an elevator, about 10 outdoor ramps, and several swings that can be used to lift teens who use wheelchairs; it would cost about $2 million to renovate the other facilities, the closure report said.

The 800 students would be split between Nelson, M.M. Robinson and Burlington Central high schools. Right now, Robert Bateman sits at 59 per cent capacity, according to the board; anything lower than 65 per cent triggers a review.

What it means for students

The report about the recommended closure acknowledged the unique makeup of the school, which includes special education, vocational programs, and the rigorous academic stream known as the international baccalaureate.

But the report said it made sense to have schools that could accommodate those programs on the northern and southern side of the city so that students don't have to travel as far.

That recommendation was devastating news to Denise Nacev.

At 13, her son Andrew has cycled through five schools, leaving behind bullying at one and classrooms that couldn't address his special needs at others.

'He has felt accepted for who he is and what he's capable of doing.' - Denise Nacev, mother of Grade 8 student Andrew

Since starting at Robert Bateman, Andrew has finally found the right fit, his mother said. He's one of the school's roughly 300 students who have some form of disability.

"He's found a connection there," Denise Nacev said. "The inclusion and the diversity of that program has allowed him to be himself. He's learned how to cook, he's learned how to change a tire, he's learned confidence, he has felt accepted for who he is and what he's capable of doing."

The board heard from parents and other stakeholders Monday night and will listen to other public presentations Tuesday.

They are expected to make a decision on June 7.