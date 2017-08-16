A Burlington church sustained heavy damages after a fire broke out overnight.

Halton police say a call came in about a fire at Trinity Baptist Church at 4372 Appleby line at around 1:18 a.m. this morning.

Flames could be seen shooting out of the church's roof when emergency crews arrived.

A fire broke out at Trinity Baptist Church in Burlington overnight. (Tony Smith/CBC)

"The Burlington Fire department extinguished the fire but not before the structure suffered extensive damage," Halton police said in a news release.

"It is too early in the investigation to know the cause or the estimated damage."

Police say it's too early to know what caused the fire. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

No one was injured, and the fire department is notifying the Ontario Fire Marshall's office, police say.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Burlington Fire Department or Halton police at 905-825-4747 ext. 2316.