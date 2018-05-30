The father of a Burlington, Ont., boy who died after being left in a hot car on May 23 has been charged with criminal negligence causing death.

Shaun Pennell is also charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life, according to a media release from Halton Regional Police.

The 37-year-old is scheduled to appear in a Milton, Ont., court on June 27.

"Out of respect for the family of the victim during this difficult time, privacy is requested," wrote police in the release. "Please be reminded that all persons charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

The boy, whom police previously said they believe was three years old, was found inside a vehicle in a parking lot outside the Crossroads Centre, a faith-based television station on North Service Road.

EMS and police attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful 1:00

Emergency crews were called to the lot by a "hysterical male" who said the child was without vital signs, according to police.

The boy was outside of the vehicle when police arrived, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy completed the next day by police concluded the toddler died of hyperthermia after being exposed to high temperatures for an extended period of time, "consistent with the child being left in a vehicle."

Officials have not said how long the boy was left in the car. Environment Canada predicted a high of 28 C on the day he died.

'Wonderful family' in mourning

The community at the centre responded to the child's death with a prayer vigil and hugs.

Shawn Saulnier, who owns the building that houses the centre, previously confirmed he knows the boy's "wonderful family" personally.

"They're excellent parents and just a beautiful couple. Literally, the nicest couple next door you can imagine." ​

Shawn Saulnier said the boy who died after being left in a hot car in Burlington comes from a "wonderful family." 0:18

Following the boy's death, health-care and emergency officials warned parents it's not safe to lock kids in a hot car — even for a few moments.