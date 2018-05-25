Hamilton opens up 'Dog Pound' at city hall to cheer on Bulldogs at Memorial Cup

As the Hamilton Bulldogs move closer to a Memorial Cup final berth, the city is opening up city hall's forecourt – now dubbed "The Dog Pound" — for the public to come and watch the game.

The semi-final Memorial Cup game — with a berth in the final on the line — is being shown Friday night on a big screen, as the Bulldogs take on the host Regina Pats.

The Bulldogs have been gaining momentum in their first-ever Memorial Cup tournament, losing their first game before winning the next two on back-to-back nights.

They'll have an opportunity to get some revenge of their own in Friday night's semifinal.

In the opening game of the tournament, the Bulldogs lost a nail-biter to the Pats, 3-2.

City hall will be open at 9 p.m. Friday night with food trucks and music, with puck drop coming at 10 p.m. The city is asking fans to bring their own folding chairs and blankets.

If the Bulldogs move on to the final on Sunday evening, the big screen will be up again to show the game in the city hall forecourt. That game starts at 7:00 p.m.

The city also said in a news release that plans are in the works for a "welcome home Hamilton Bulldogs" celebration on May 29 at noon at city hall.

"There will be greetings from Mayor Eisenberger, players, coaches and team management, banner unveiling, and a presentation of tokens of appreciation from the City to the team for a fantastic season," the city says.