Brock University says it is waiving some student fees and streamlining admissions for international students from seven Muslim-majority countries caught up in the U.S. travel ban.

In a statement, the St. Catharines, Ont. university said that officials have spent several days consulting with faculty and students, and monitoring the "plight of international students whose education plans have been paralyzed by political moves in Washington."

"We have been urged by members of our own community to be part of a solution, to step up and help people who are trapped in a political quandary that is not of their making," said Jamie Mandigo, Brock's vice-provost for enrolment management, in a statement.

The university says that for students affected by the ban, it will:

Accelerate admissions for academically qualified students holding passports from the listed countries

Waive application fees for admissions and residence

Cut tuition deposits by 50 per cent

Provide a $1,000 "transition award" to help students get to Brock's main campus in Niagara

Assess current university studies for use as transfer credits

Guarantee residence spaces for the upcoming spring, summer and fall terms

"Brock welcomes individuals from around the world," said University Provost Tom Dunk, in a statement. "Fostering an inclusive, safe and accessible environment is at the heart of this university's core values."

A Brock spokesperson said the school doesn't have exact numbers for how many students might be affected by the ban, but said as a university near the border, the school felt compelled to help. It doesn't expect so many that it would have any difficulty providing the supports being offered.

An injunction put in place after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order last week that closed U.S. borders to people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Legal scholars point to constitutional and statutory challenges that could strike down the executive action that would affect some 218 million people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Yemen over 90 days. The order also puts an indefinite ban on Syrian refugees.