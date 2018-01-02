Fatal gunfire just steps away from the doors of Brantford General Hospital prompted a lockdown for nearly two hours Monday evening.

A heavy police presence could be seen outside the hospital as yellow tape marked the area, where police remain on scene investigating.

The shooting left one person dead and prompted hospital staff to call a "code silver," triggered in response to an "active threat," said vice-president of clinical programs Wendy Pomponio.

A heavy police presence could be seen outside the hospital as yellow tape marked the area following a fatal shooting nearby. (David Ritchie/CBC)

The lockdown meant operations came to a halt with patients and visitors secured in the building and no movement allowed in the hallways.

"Although the shooting did not occur on hospital property, a lockdown was imposed at 5:42 p.m. this evening in the interest of patient and staff safety as per hospital policy," Stefany Snedden, spokesperson for the Brant Community Healthcare System, said in a release Monday night.

The lockdown was lifted at approximately 7:10 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital's emergency room with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead, she added.

Police tape could also be seen outside a Rexall drugstore across the street from the hospital.

Brantford police confirmed an active investigation was underway at the scene Monday night, but said there was no threat to public safety.

The hospital has resumed normal operations, says Pomponio, but ambulances are still diverting as police investigate.