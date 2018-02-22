The mayor of Brantford, Ont., is warning people in the area that the flood crisis along the Grand River running through the city remains unpredictable and high risk.

A state of emergency was declared at 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

The evacuation of homes in the flood area remains still in effect, Mayor Chris Friel told a news conference Thursday.

"We are still in response mode," he said. "The most important thing we want to emphasize and reiterate at this time is that we are still in a dynamic situation."

The evacuation order was to be reassessed Thursday, with any decisions announced later in the afternoon. An assessment of bridges crossing the river is underway.

"The ice jam area … is like nothing we've ever seen before.… It is dramatically clogged with debris, including large trees," Friel said.

Police suggest the public check the city's website for road closures. The evacuation centres will remain open.

"We have another small surge from the Nith River that feeds into the Grand River, probably around 11 o'clock this morning," Friel told CBC News on Thursday. "The evacuation order will remain in place until much later in the day today."

Friel said there are still 650 to 800 people without power or gas and that people could be out of their homes for another night. He said several homes had sustained significant damage.

*Flood Update* The flood crisis impacting the City of Brantford remains unpredictable & high risk for the impacted areas & will remain in effect until at least 12pm. Updated information will be provided as it is received. Please refer to the City website for road closures. — @BrantfordPolice

Friel said the city is working to co-ordinate many offers of volunteer help.

Water levels in the Grand River have receded from Wednesday's peak, but still remain high. Crews have roped off sections of the city near the river.

Rob Demers came down to the water's edge by the Lorne Bridge on Wednesday morning to see the water's flow for himself. He said the situation is a stark reminder of nature's power.

A state of emergency was declared today in Brantford, Ont., after parts of the city were evacuated due to flooding along the Grand River. (James W. Lewis/ Facebook)

"It's something that should be respected, and it's a reminder of just how powerful nature can be," he said. ​"It's scary, and hopefully people just stay away from it, and stay safe."

Nearly 5,000 people in 2,200 homes remain under the evacuation order surrounding the Grand River, after mild weather including heavy rain dislodged, Wednesday morning, an ice jam near the city. About 40 people who were forced out of their homes spent the night at the Woodman Park Community Centre.

Cam Linwood, Grand River Conservation Authority communications co-ordinator said a "second crest" of water from the Grand River is expected to be moving through Brantford over the next few hours.

Linwood said on Twitter that "it will not be a very pronounced peak, but will result in high river flows through today, and the remainder of the week. We are continuing to monitor ice jams in the area."

City workers stand near the Grand River, where ice is overflowing and causing flooding around Brantford. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

Dozens of roads remain closed until further notice including Gilkinson Street, Ballantyne Drive to Daubiny Park, River Road & Birkett's Lane from Erie Avenue to Baldwin Avenue, Lorne Bridge and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

City officials also said Thursday morning that the power will be out in the affected areas until the evacuation is lifted.

State of emergency in Cayuga

The flooding is expected to get worse downstream from Brantford in places like Cayuga and the Six Nations reserve.

Friel said there remains a significant ice jam in Brantford, and at some point in the near future that will break and release the backed up water.

"It will be moving down the river in the next couple of days in some form or another," he said.

He also stressed people should stay away from the river and said he was shocked at how many people were bringing kids to view the floods and damage.

"This is not a family event," he said.

However, Dwight Boyd, the authority's engineering director, said there was good news around the ice jams, and that they are not expected to create the same kind of issues for downstream towns.

Reports of flooding stretched across southern Ontario, including London, Waterloo, Cambridge, Dunnville, St. Marys, Chatham-Kent and Orangeville.

Ice overflows from the Grand River in Brantford. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

Officials said ice is blocking water and forcing the heavier flows to find ways around the jams.

In Six Nations, the elected council called a state of emergency late Wednesday afternoon.

Residents along 744 West to Bateman Line were most vulnerable, the council said.

As of mid-afternoon Thursday, Six Nations council said water levels were receding. At that point, six residents had been forced to leave their homes as the Grand overflowed its banks in the community.

But the council also reminded residents to pay close attention to the conditions as the ice jams up-river may release, resulting in a rapid increase of water flow and debris.

Friel said Thursday morning that "this is still going to hit communities downstream from us, Six Nations first then into Cayuga, then ultimately to Dunnville … so for the next two days those areas downstream on the Grand River from us are going to be dramatically impacted."

Parts of Brantford have been evacuated because of the overflowing river. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

Lynda Powless, owner of Turtle Island News at the Grand River Territory of the Six Nations, told CBC News that she has never seen flooding like this before in the area.

"Not to this extent," Powless said. "This one took everybody by surprise. Normally, we see this kind of flooding in the spring. With the problem in Cambridge, the breakage there, it kind of put everybody on alert."

Six Nations fire officials also closed roads: Fourth Line from Seneca Road to Bateman Line, and Mohawk Road to Third Line. The council is monitoring water levels around the Chiefswood Bridge.