A four-year-old boy drowned in his family's backyard swimming pool in Hamilton's east end on Saturday.

Hamilton police say the drowning occurred around 7 p.m.

Police and paramedics were called to an Edgemont Street North home after the boy's parents found him not breathing in the family's pool.

The family was renovating the home, police said, and was opening the pool for the season when the drowning occurred.

The boy was taken to Hamilton General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The coroner's office is investigating, and an autopsy has been ordered. Police said foul play isn't suspected.

Police are urging anyone with information to call Det. Andrea Richard at 905-546-4067.