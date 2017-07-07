An extradition date has been set for Karim Baratov, the Hamilton man facing charges in a massive hack of Yahoo accounts.

Baratov appeared in a Hamilton courtroom before Justice Andrew Goodman Friday, where an extradition hearing date to face charges in the U.S. was set for Sept. 8.

In the meantime, his lawyer, Amedeo DiCarlo, is still considering waiving the extradition hearing to expedite the case. He has been meeting with U.S. justice officials in Washington and Los Angeles and a New York lawyer who has been assisting on the case.

"Karim wants out, and he wants this closed," DiCarlo said.

Baratov was one of four men indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice on charges related to computer hacking, economic espionage and other offences.

The charges allege Baratov was part of a group that hacked into Yahoo's systems and stole information from more than 500 million user accounts, though Baratov is only accused of hacking 80 of them.

The 22-year-old appeared in court today wearing black jeans and a black t-shirt, with his hair cut close and styled. He was also clean-shaven.

Karim Baratov poses in front of his house in the Ancaster area of Hamilton in this undated photo. (Facebook)

He didn't speak, but smiled at the judge when he was remanded, and scanned the courtroom for people he knew. The seats were mostly empty except for reporters.

If his legal team does concede to wave the extradition hearing, DiCarlo has said in previous interviews it would mean they concede there is enough evidence to at least stand trial in the U.S., but not necessarily enough evidence to convict.

He also emphasized that waiving the extradition hearing would not mean Baratov is admitting to any of the allegations made by U.S. authorities.

DiCarlo is in talks with the U.S. now on the logistics of all those things in the event that they do waive. He told reporters Friday that if that did happen, Baratov would stay in custody, while the RCMP would negotiate with the FBI to have him picked up. He would then be taken to the U.S., where he would be entitled to a second bail hearing.

Baratov already had a bail hearing in Canada, where his bail was denied, as court heard he is considered a flight risk. An appeal of that decision was later dismissed.

Baratov will make another court appearance on July 19.

