Banksy's 'Haight Street Rat' coming to Hamilton for Liquid Art fest

Mysterious graffiti artist Banksy's Haight Street Rat piece is coming to Hamilton for the Liquid Art Festival in June.

The rat, according to the website for the British street artist, first appeared in 2010 above Haight Street in San Francisco, a 12 ft. tall giant overlooking the famous Haight and Ashbury neighbourhood.

From the street, the website says, the rat is seen with a red marker in its hands and a line of spray paint trailing off to the words "This is where I draw the line."

Since then the rat has been on the move, seen in Miami, Los Angeles and, last November, in Windsor. Banksy, according to his website, demands a few things of cities that host his giant rat. The exhibit must be free and open to the public. The exhibit must promote the importance of Street Art. And the "Painting/Rat cannot be commercialized."

Organizers of the Liquid Art Festival jumped at the chance to bring his work to Hamilton.

"The nature of street art makes it rare for a piece to be able to travel. When this opportunity came up to bring one of our favourite art forms, especially a Banksy, to Hamilton, we jumped on it," Collective Arts Brewing co-founder Matt Johnston said in a press release. "It's a unique opportunity for fans of Banksy, and they won't have to travel too far to see his work in person. We're really excited to have it on display at the Liquid Art Festival."