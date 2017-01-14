Two Hamilton men are facing charges in what police say was an unsuccessful attempt to kill a man in Richmond, B.C.

B.C.'s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit says it's been investigating the attempted murder in 2015 of a man with gang connections, as well as a conspiracy to murder another, unknown person in a separate case.

A 19-year-old man is charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder.

A 30-year-old man is also charged with one count of conspiracy to commit murder.