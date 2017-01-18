Workers at an ambulance dispatch centre in Hamilton say they are enduring electric shocks at work, but say their employer isn't taking their complaints about it seriously enough.

Dispatchers say they have been jolted through their headsets at their electronic workstations, where they receive emergency 9-1-1 calls and dispatch paramedics.

While the ministry acknowledged some such incidents took place, the workers say the problem is much worse.

Members of the Ontario Public Services Employees Union said at a press conference Wednesday that at least nine dispatchers have been seriously impacted by the jolts. Union members say they have seen colleagues sidelined by the shocks, suffering effects like a concussion, an abnormal heartbeat and a seizure.

"We take our jobs seriously. We care about the public. We're an expert in helping people in their emergency situation," said Cindy Falcao, who's been working at the centre for 23 years.

"We need somebody now to care about us and our safety," she said.

'Committed to ensuring that all employees have a safe work environment'

Their employer acknowledged some electric shocks had impacted workers.

"The Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care takes the safety of its employees seriously and is committed to ensuring that all employees have a safe work environment," it said in a statement to CBC News.

But there's some dispute between the dispatchers and the health ministry about how many shocks have happened.

The health ministry told CBC News that there were two incidents in the ambulance dispatch centre that were "separate in nature and causes."

The health ministry said six dispatchers total "received an electric shock through their headset simultaneously," in two separate occasions on Oct. 17, 2016.

Workers in Hamilton's ambulance dispatch centre say they worry that the issues they're facing are affecting people calling in to 9-1-1. (CBC)

'Static within the workplace environment'

The ministry said "static within the workplace environment" was identified as the cause of the shocks.

"Solutions have been actioned to reduce the levels of static," the ministry said in a statement.

Falcao said management has added a humidifier to their work space and given them coverings for their shoes, like booties, to cut down on the amount of static electricity.

Last week, a dispatcher also dealt with an "audio burst through their headset," the ministry said. That incident is being investigated.

Workers say the problem is worse than the ministry is letting on.

Some people have had to take medical leaves to deal with what their colleagues say are debilitating lingering effects.

Others, working part-time and without benefits, have lost their livelihood or come back to work despite their fears it will happen again.

And Falcao said nearly every dispatcher has experienced some level of electrical shock or audio burst.

"It feels like a goes right through your whole head and your body," she said. "My ear was ringing, you feel nauseous right away. It's not a good feeling. We all experienced it on one level or another."

Falcao said a Ministry of Labour investigator was visited the dispatch centre Wednesday a few hours after the union held its press conference.

'They throw their workers under the bus'

The workers say the jolt feels like "more than a shock" you'd get by rubbing your feet on a carpet. (Shutterstock)

OPSEU president Warren "Smokey" Thomas said the province should move the workers, about 56 of whom work at the Hamilton centre, while the incidents are being investigated.

"I think they don't have the capacity to move them and still offer public service and public safety," he said. "They throw their workers under the bus and risk injury because they don't have the wherewithal to fix the problem."

The Electrical Safety Authority told CBC News it would open an investigation into the situation after learning of it on Wednesday.

But Falcao said the first serious incident happened a year earlier than the one the Ministry of Health described.

Falcao said it's "more than a shock — a shock being you drag your feet along a carpet and touch somebody. It came right through our headset into our ears."

The statement said the ministry's plan includes upgrading equipment, providing protective gear and communicating with and educating staff. "

Following the incidents, the MOHLTC undertook a detailed testing and assessment of the existing electronic equipment and facility," spokesperson David Jensen said in an email. "Thereafter the MOHLTC developed and implemented a detailed action plan to ensure the safety of all employees.

"The ministry anticipates that the remaining components of the action plan will be implemented in the coming months."

