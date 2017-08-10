When Walter Ertsinian's 11-year-old daughter first saw the alligator on the walkway of her home, she thought it was a pool toy.

Then it moved. And she understandably "freaked out," he said.

The family found the anomaly sitting immobile on the walkway of its East Hamilton home Tuesday.

Ertsinian was inside, getting ready for his 25th anniversary dinner. His 11-year-old daughter got out of their backyard pool, and as she was drying off, she looked over and saw the 1.5 metre (five foot) alligator along the side of the house.

When he heard her shouting, Ertsinian ran out of the bathroom. "Wow," he said. "That is an alligator."

'I know what their diet mainly consists of and I'd prefer not to be a part of that.' - Matthew Huber, animal control officer

How the alligator ended up on Ertsinian's property on Webster Road, near Centennial Parkway, is anyone's guess, although Hamilton Animal Services says it was likely an escaped pet.

Ertsinian's home backs onto a set of railway tracks. On the other side, there's a closed city reservoir, then the Bruce Trail.

'A nice little conversation piece'

Ertsinian did the only thing he could think to do. He called 911.

When the operator asked if he needed police, fire or ambulance, he apologized. He didn't need any of those, he said. He just needed someone who could come get an alligator.

He called Hamilton Animal Services, which showed up about an hour later. In the meantime, Ertsinian tried to box it in using some extra wood and his small picnic table.

Matthew Huber, animal control officer, used a catch pole to scoot it into the van. Huber has been on the job for 12 years, and this is his first alligator.

About the alligator

Of all the animals he's dealt with, he said, "this would probably be the furthest into the wild." So he was careful.

"I know what their diet mainly consists of and I'd prefer not to be a part of that."

The alligator was a two-year-old male, Huber said. And given that alligators can reach six metres (19 feet) long and weigh up to 800 pounds, this one isn't done growing. The alligator is now at a Niagara animal rescue organization, which plans to fund raise to send it to an alligator sanctuary in Florida.

Likely an escapee

As for the Ertsinian family, once the excitement was over, they went out for a nice dinner.

"I'm glad no one was hurt, and I'm glad it got out of the area before it injured someone's pets," said Ertsinian, who is a cable technician at Cogeco.

"When you think back on it, it's a nice little conversation piece."

Huber said it's unlikely someone dumped the alligator. It was in good shape, he said, and appeared well fed. "It was likely an escapee."

Whoever owned the alligator won't get it back now. Under the city's responsible animal ownership bylaw, Hamilton residents aren't allowed to own alligators.

