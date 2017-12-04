Hamilton police have arrested one man in the Saturday shooting death of Yosif Al-Hasnawi, and have applied for an arrest warrant for a second suspect.

Nineteen-year-old Hamilton man Yosif Al-Hasnawi was shot and killed near a mosque in Hamilton's central lower city Saturday evening. He lay on the sidewalk for several minutes before he was taken to hospital.

Police have charged a 20-year-old Hamilton man with accessory after the fact to murder. Police have identified a second suspect still at large, who they say is the shooter, and are appealing to him to turn himself in. Police are applying for a warrant to arrest him on a charge of second-degree murder.

Homicide detectives found the first suspect, a 20-year-old Hamilton man, at a downtown home and arrested him at 3:30 a.m. Monday. Police say he is scheduled to appear in court for a first appearance Monday afternoon.

"He told them 'I can't breathe'"

Witnesses to the interaction have been critical of the way paramedics handled the incident.

Witness accounts say paramedics seemed to believe Al-Hasnawi had been shot with a pellet gun.

Amin Al-Tahir, a director at the Al-Mostafa Islamic Centre, said he witnessed paramedics telling Al-Hasnawi he was fine, and that he was acting.

"He told them 'I can't breathe,'" Al-Tahir said.

A 19-year-old man was fatally shot in central Hamilton on Saturday night. (Andrew Collins)

Al-Hasnawi, a Brock University medical sciences student, was on the sidewalk as paramedics examined him, Al-Tahir said. He was talking and moving, but he had difficulty breathing.

Paramedics wouldn't comment about this specific incident, citing the police investigation.

"The only statement we would have is if anyone has a complaint or an allegation against a paramedic; we take any kind of complaint or allegation seriously and investigate all of those," said Hal Klassen, deputy chief of operations.

It was unclear why Al-Hasnawi was taken to St. Joe's, rather than the region's trauma centre, Hamilton General, which is closer to the scene.

'He stepped in in an attempt to calm the situation down'

Bereziuk described Al-Hasnawi as an athlete who boxed, ran and played basketball. His family immigrated to Canada from Iraq in 2008.

In this incident, "he stepped in in an attempt to calm the situation down, to neutralize it, to do the right thing," Bereziuk said.

Yosif Al-Haswani recites the Qur'an during a religious ceremony moments before he got into an altercation outside the Al-Mustafa Islamic Centre, and was shot and killed. (Al-Mustafa Islamic Centre)

"He was being that Good Samaritan."

Al-Tahir said the Muslim community is grieving the loss. It will hold a ceremony in Canada before returning Al-Hasnawi's remains to Iraq this week.

The suspect still at large is described as a white male in his 20s with a medium to darker complexion, black hair and a medium build. His hair was long with a ponytail wrapped at the top of his head. He wore a hood, backpack and jeans.

Police ask anyone with information or who witnessed the Saturday incident to contact Det. Doug Jonovich at 905-546-4863.