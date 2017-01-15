Niagara Regional Police are investigating after someone in St. Catharines, Ont., says they found Advil tablets in a sealed container of ice cream.

Police say they were called to home on Jan. 14 after a caller found eight pills mixed into ice cream.

Police say the caller had opened the ice cream to serve it to family but no one had eaten any.

The pills were 400 milligram Advil gel capsules, police say.

The ice cream was 1.65 litres of Iceberg French Vanilla. The front container numbers are 16279 08:55 and the UPC code is 7 7427611724 2.

The caller thought the ice cream was purchased at either Food Basics on Geneva Street in St. Catharines, or the Freshco on Bunting Road.

Police have notified the manufacturer.