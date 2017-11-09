Hamilton police say a fifth person linked to a homicide in the city two years ago has been arrested.

Police say a 20-year-old man from Brampton was arrested yesterday, who they say played a role in the death of Nathan Miller in 2015.

They say the suspect was a minor at the time of the incident, so he cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Miller was shot and killed in central Hamilton back in January, and was Hamilton's first homicide of 2015.

He was found in the home without vital signs and attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

A post-mortem examination determined that he died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

A 20-year-old Etobicoke man, a 15-year-old from Hamilton, a Toronto man and a Mississauga man have all been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Miller's death.

In 2015, police reported that five men were allowed into a house at 28 Madison Ave. Once inside, Miller was shot multiple times and died, police say.

Neighbours say the home had frequent visitors, fights and late night arguments.

Police say they are not looking for any further suspects.