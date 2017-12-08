A three-year-old boy found inside a burning house was pronounced dead in hospital following a house fire Friday at Six Nations.

Six Nations Fire Chief Matthew Miller said crews were called to a two-storey home in Ohsweken Friday morning for reports of flames and heavy smoke. They were told that a child was trapped inside.

The first of two search teams found the child on the second floor, trapped under a bed and unresponsive. He was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Two children, one a three-week-old infant and the other a one-year-old, were taken to hospital in serious condition. Miller said four other children were being assessed.



Miller was also treated in hospital for smoke inhalation after his breathing mask was knocked off when he hit his head on a stair bannister rescuing the children.

He was released a short time after and returned to the scene.

Miller said the call has been a difficult one for first responders.

"It's a tragic situation for the community. I can't imagine what the family, and friends of the family, are going through at this time," he said.

The Office of the Fire Marshal investigating as firefighters remain on the scene through the night to assess the damage.

More information is expected to be provided Saturday at a news conference.