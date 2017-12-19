Police say three men are charged in an investigation into an alleged human trafficking ring spanning from London to Kingston.

Kingston police say they launched the investigation after learning the accused had allegedly recruited a 14-year-old Hamilton girl in July of 2017 with promises of a lavish lifestyle.

Police were called after a member of the public saw the girl and the accused at a hotel in Kingston in September.

It's alleged the girl and two young women from St. Catharines and the Woodstock area were prostituted at hotels in London, Mississauga, Toronto, Guelph and Peterborough.

An 18-year-old Brampton man and two Mississauga men — aged 18 and 20 — face charges that include procuring a minor, trafficking a minor and trafficking persons.