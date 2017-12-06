Halifax Explosion: 100th anniversary memorial service LIVE
Air Date: Dec 06, 2017 7:15 AM ET
Dignitaries and a handful of survivors gather to honour the 2,000 people who died and the 9,000 others injured in the Halifax Explosion 100 years ago today. The blast would remain the largest man-made explosion until the detonation of the Atomic Bomb — and spark a worldwide relief effort to rebuild the devastated city and care for those left homeless.
Top News Headlines
- In public and in private, Trudeau takes familiar sales pitch to world's elites: Chris Hall
- Experience the sights and sounds of the Halifax Explosion, 100 years later
- Trump to recognize Jerusalem as capital of Israel
- 'What buyers and sellers have been looking for': Sold prices for Toronto homes now online after court ruling
- The day after Boeing filed its trade complaint, Australia offered Canada its used fighter jets
Latest Canada News Headlines
- Halifax Explosion at 100: A devastating disaster that left a lasting mark
- 9 more vulnerable children have died and we don't know why
- 'Wounds that cut to the bone': Triple murderer Basil Borutski to be sentenced today
- Supreme Court of Canada to hear New Brunswick man's cross-border beer case
- 'A hero to us all': Community mourns young man killed in Hamilton
Most Viewed
- 'This is a major discovery': Explorers find massive ice-age cavern beneath Montreal
- Drivers keep hitting large rock in suburban Calgary parking lot
- Hamilton man, 19, fatally shot after trying to help a stranger in a confrontation
- Family of Tess Richey says mother found her body, police looking to ID 'unknown' male
- Missing Garden Hill First Nation teen found dead kilometres from community
Don't Miss
-
Analysis
In public and in private, Trudeau takes familiar sales pitch to world's elites: Chris Hall
-
INTERACTIVE
A city destroyed: Experience the Halifax Explosion
-
Trump to recognize Jerusalem as capital of Israel
-
'What buyers and sellers have been looking for': Sold prices for Toronto homes now online after court ruling
-
The day after Boeing filed its trade complaint, Australia offered Canada its used fighter jets
-
Live
Halifax Explosion at 100: A devastating disaster that left a lasting mark
-
Analysis
Alabamians might 'hold their nose' to back Roy Moore for one reason — abortion
-
Alleged cryptocurrency fraud by Quebec company highlights need for more regulation, experts say
-
Snacking on bitter apricot kernels? You're at risk of cyanide poisoning, Health Canada warns
-
Democrat Al Green says he'll force vote to impeach Donald Trump today
-
Johnny Hallyday, 'French Elvis', dead at 74
-
California communities under siege from wind-driven fires
-
Saskatoon Catholic hospital to return $25K donation after lingerie fundraiser
-
Analysis
Russia won't quietly digest IOC's Olympic ban and walk away
-
Laurentian Bank audit uncovers $89M worth of mortgages with 'misrepresentations'