A variety of ground meat products are being recalled in Ontario due to E. coli fears, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The agency says the products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

The recalled products are:

Ground veal and ground beef, Concord Food Center in Thornhill, Ont., sold from March 23 to April 1, 2017

Ground veal and ground beef, Persian Fine Food in Thornhill, Ont., sold from March 22 to April 14, 2017

Ground beef, Michael-Angelo's Market Place Inc., Aurora, Ont., best before dates from March 29 to March 30, 2017

Ground veal, Daryani Fine Bakery on Yonge Street, packed on date April 12, 2017

Ground veal, Cataldi Fresh Market, Woodbridge, Ont., sold from March 31 to April 1, 2017

Ground veal, Leone Fine Food, Woodbridge, Ont., sold from March 24 to April 15, 2017

Ground veal, Peter's Food Shop, Aurora, Ont., packed on April 15, 2017

Ground veal, beef, pork and chicken, Milliken Meat Products, Markham, Ont., production date: March 27, 2017

Ground veal, Highland Farms, Maple, Ont., sold from March 24 to March 27, 2017

Lean ground beef, 10 x 1lb., prepared for direct to home, Burlington, Ont., packed on dates April 6, 7, 10, 13, 17 and 18, 2017

Lean ground beef 1lb., prepared for Home-Tyme Food Services, London, Ont., packed on dates April 6, 7, 10, 13, 17 and 18, 2017

Ground veal, Vincenzo's Supermarket, 2406 Danforth Ave, Toronto, sold from March 30 to April 1; and April 13 to 15, 2017

There have been no reported illnesses as a result of consuming any of these products.

Food that is contaminated by E. coli may not look spoiled, but can make a person sick.

The CFIA says the recall was triggered by an earlier recall of fresh veal by Newmarket Meat Packers Limited.