GO train service on the Lakeshore East line was being disrupted for two to three hours after a pedestrian was fatally struck west of Guildwood station, GO Transit said.

Toronto police were called to the scene just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Little information was available Sunday night, but police said all service on the line, including VIA and CN rail, was temporarily being suspended as they investigated.

GO Transit suggested alternates for those travelling east from Union Station. Some shuttle service was being provided, it said.

Shuttle buses provided to connect between Kennedy and Pickering.(2/2) — @GOtransitLE