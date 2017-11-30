Francis Plourde

Top News Headlines
- 'I feel so let down by Canada': Radiohead and drum tech's parents demand answers in his Toronto death
- Canada sets aside two bunkers at military bases amid global uncertainty, North Korean threat
- Morneau's counterpunches miss their mark, as Conservatives go for the kill
- Trump tells May to focus on terror threat within U.K.
- The National LIVE
- Accused killers Millard and Smich won't testify at Laura Babcock murder trial
- Ultra-low rental vacancy rates highlight 'desperate' struggle to find affordable housing
- Grand Manan fisherman finds lobster with Pepsi can imprinted on claw
- Lucky the translucent lobster may be 1 in 100 million
- Cheers and tears after Supreme Court upholds murder convictions of Calgary couple who beat girl to death
- Ontario working to ban eye tattoos after woman injured
Exclusive
Analysis
-
LIVE
Alberta's oilpatch is heating up again
-
See how your career path compares to that of other Canadians
-
Bubble trouble? Bitcoin jumps to $11,000 US — then down to $9,000 in less than a day
-
NBC fires Matt Lauer over 'inappropriate sexual behaviour'
Ultra-low rental vacancy rates highlight 'desperate' struggle to find affordable housing
-
Here's what happens to a jet plane when a drone collides with it
'He broke the values we had': Innu women at Quebec MMIWG hearing recount priest's alleged abuse
-
Biggest cities in Sask. have some of Canada's highest vacancy rates
Prehistoric women
Prehistoric women's arms were stronger than those of today's elite rowers
Analysis
Spying without spies: Why it's so tricky to figure out what North Korea is up to