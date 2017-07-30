Two youth are dead and one is injured after their SUV went down a bank and into a body of water early Saturday morning near High Prairie.

RCMP offered few details but said the incident happened at 2 a.m. on Range Road 272, around five kilometres south of High Prairie.

Two of the youths in the vehicle died at the scene. A third youth, a passenger in the vehicle, suffered minor injuries.

Sgt. Jack Poitras could not confirm the ages or identities of the victims, nor could he confirm what type of body of water their vehicle entered.

An investigation into the collision is underway.

High Prairie is around 120 kilometres west of Slave Lake.