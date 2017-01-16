A 26-year-old man was killed this weekend a single-vehicle crash south of Camrose.

At 2:44 a.m. Saturday, a truck carrying six people went off the road on Range Road 215B, an hour south of Camrose.

EMS on scene confirmed that one passenger, a 26-year-old man from Camrose, was killed.

A 24-year-old female passenger, also from Camrose, was taken to an Edmonton hospital and remains in serious condition.

The three other passengers in the truck were not injured.

The 24-year-old male driver was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

RCMP Cpl. Laurel Scott said the crash is still under investigation.

Police say they will not release the names of the people involved.